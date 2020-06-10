IBM Cloud suffers global outage, bringing down customer websites

IBM Cloud suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday that brought down multiple services hosted on the platform, as well as IBM's own cloud status page.

The problem likely started around 2:30pm Pacific Time (PT) and escalated at around 5:30pm PT. Quickly, it started to impact services such as Cloud Object Storage, App Connect, Kubernetes Service, Continuous Delivery, Identity and Access Management (IAM), VPN for VPC, and Watson AI cloud services.

IBM's own status page also failed to load during the outage and returned an internal server error message.

DownDetector.com, a website that monitors website outages, showed that the outage was impacting IBM Cloud services in different parts of the US, South America, Japan and Australia.

IBM's cloud-based streaming and file transfer services, which come under the Aspera brand, were also mostly out.

IBM Aspera, an IBM unit that operates under hybrid cloud business, said that following the first outage, it was alerted to a service disruption affecting all regions.

Aspera further revealed that AoC Managed Storage was suffering "major outage" in Dallas, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Melbourne, and Toronto.

"Our engineers are currently investigating the incident and we will provide updates when more information is available," an Aspera advisory stated.

IBM Cloud Transfer Clusters in Frankfurt, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Chennai, London, Montreal, Mexico, Milan, Oslo, Seoul, San Jose, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, Paris, and Singapore were also listed as suffering major outages.

It also emerged that IBM Cloud Monitoring service Sysdig had a three-hour maintenance window earlier in the day at its London facilities. IBM had informed customers that Sysdig maintenance work would be completed between 3pm to 6pm, and that it would cause only a 30-minute disruption to Cloud Monitoring service.

IBM Cloud eventually posted an update on Twitter, stating that it was aware of the issues and that the issue was being investigated.

IBM Cloud services are being restored following a reported outage earlier today. We are focused on restoring full services as soon as possible. — IBM Cloud (@IBMcloud) June 10, 2020

At present, the issue appears to have been fully resolved. IBM also said in a tweet at around 7:00pm PT that all IBM Cloud services are now working normally.