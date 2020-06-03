Zoom won't encrypt meetings for free users

Zoom will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for its popular video meetings software, but only for paying users. Calls between users of the free client will not be protected by encryption, said CEO Eric Yuan, because "we also want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose."

Yuan made this remark, as reported by during a conference call to announce Zoom's financial figures.

The company has grown rapidly since lockdown has been imposed around the world, and in the three months to April 30 revenues surged by 169 per cent to $328.2 million. Earlier, Yuan revealed that Zoom's user base had grown from 10 million active users in December 2019 to 300 million in March 2020, causing the firm to move its operations to Oracle's cloud.

Yuan cited security and support among the factors that led to the choice of Oracle, the announcement of which came after a string of bad headlines about 'Zoombombing', privacy problems and data being routed through China. An earlier claim by Yaun, who seems to have a habit of shooting himself in the foot, that the service was end-to-end encrypted was also found to be false. These issues led to warnings by the MoD and others not to use the app for sensitive calls or government business.

Last month Zoom acquired security firm Keybase as part of its "90-day plan to further strengthen the security of our video communications platform", and to "help us build end-to-end encryption that can reach current Zoom scalability".

However, the company is using encryption as a paid-for add-on rather than as a default setting, a stance that is in contrast to Apple's long-term refusal to help law enforcement agencies decrypt its devices. However, in January Apple ditched plans for end-to-end encryption to enable iPhone users to secure their iCloud backups following complaints from the FBI.