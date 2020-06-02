Nominations for the Rising Star Awards 2020 close on 5th June!
There's still time to enter yourself or a colleague - for a fantastic opportunity to win big on the night!
Nominations for the Rising Star Awards 2020 close on the 5th June.
There is a host of categories to fit every individual, project, product and organisation, with the awards building on the success of the event in 2019.
In these uncertain times as the UK and many other countries navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals will be facing a unique and unforeseen set of challenges, working from home, balancing work, coping with personal and family stress while continuing to make great contribution to their businesses.
We hope that the Rising Star Awards provide an opportunity to focus on all of the positives in people's hard work and determination over the last year. Nominating a colleague is a great way to recognise and celebrate their successes with them.
There are technology-focused awards, such as 'Best Cloud Agile Technology', product-focused awards, including 'Best Continuous Delivery Product', project-focused awards, such as 'Best Automation Project', organisational awards, including 'Best DevOps Consulting Firm', team awards, such as 'Best DevOps Team', individual awards, including 'DevOps Engineer of the Year' and many more.
The full list of categories can be found here.
So, with entries closing on the 5th June, now is the time to nominate yourself, a colleague, or your organisation, project, team or product. Enter now!
