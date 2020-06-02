Don't miss out! Nominations for the Computing Rising Star Awards 2020 close today
There's still time to enter yourself or a colleague - don't miss out!
Nominations for the Computing Rising Star Awards 2020 close today, the 5th June. There is a host of categories to fit every individual, project, product and organisation, with the awards building on...
More on Management
Overcoming barriers to IT management automation
There are all sorts of routine IT management tasks that would benefit from being automated
Part of the A-Team: tactics for teamwork in stressful times
Coronavirus has torn through the best laid business plans leaving many feeling adrift, but the lockdown can be turned to our advantage with a bit of shared wisdom
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve
What to do if someone hijacks your company's trade mark
Cripps Pemberton Greenish partner Kathryn Rogers explores the options in trade mark disputes following from the BT-Technology Will Save Us trade mark spat
Back to Top