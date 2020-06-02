Don't miss out! Nominations for the Computing Rising Star Awards 2020 close today

There's still time to enter yourself or a colleague - don't miss out!

The Rising Star Awards 2020
The Rising Star Awards 2020
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Nominations for the Computing Rising Star Awards 2020 close today, the 5th June. There is a host of categories to fit every individual, project, product and organisation, with the awards building on...

To continue reading...

More on Management