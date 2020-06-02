UK organisations face significant data sharing challenges, but intend to share more anyway

Organisations are facing regulatory and other challenges in the way they share data with partners, admitting that they face problems outside their control. However, most still plan to share more data in future.

That's according to Computing's latest research into data sharing habits.

The research shows that just under half of UK-based organisations share data with between one and three external partners, with 20 per cent sharing data with four to six partners, and 27 per cent sharing data with 10 or more.

Twenty per cent of organisations admitted that they field customer complaints outside of their control either 'quite frequently', or 'very frequently'.

Whilst most organisations felt that this data sharing has boosted both observability and interoperability, 21 per cent strongly agreed with the statement that it has also presented 'complex technical challenges'. A further 49 per cent stated that they 'somewhat agreed' with the statement.

The feeling became even more stark when respondents were asked about regulatory challenges, with 40 per cent strongly agreeing with the statement 'Sharing data with others in the partner chain presents complex regulatory challenges'. A further 38 per cent 'somewhat agreed' with the statement.

This is likely to be due in part to the GDPR, which describes the way in which personally identifiable information can be shared.

