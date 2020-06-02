Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update on several devices because of compatibility issues
The latest version of Windows 10 was released last week
Microsoft has blocked a large number of devices from downloading and installing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (Windows 10 version 2004) that was released last week.
The software company has put a "compatibility hold" on affected devices, including the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7, saying that a variety of issues are preventing the update from being installed on those devices.
Microsoft has also published a list of problems found in the latest version of Windows 10, acknowledging that it was investigating 10 known issues, including problems with Bluetooth, gaming, graphics card drivers, audio and Thunderbolt3 connectivity. Of these issues, nine have resulted in the "compatibility hold" put on various devices.
One of the issues involves errors or unexpected reboots for some devices using "Always-On, Always-connected" feature. Affected devices, such as Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7, will have more than one capable network adapter for the feature.
Another issue cause some games and apps using GameInput Redistributable and the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to lose mouse input.
Also, there is a problem with variable refresh rates that are not working as expected on some devices with Intel integrated graphics.
It is worth noting here that Windows Update is not the only way for users to get the Windows 10 May 2020 Update installed on their devices. Users can also force the update through Microsoft's update assistant, although Microsoft doesn't recommend it and warns that forcing the update may potentially cause issues with devices.
To clarify the current situation, Microsoft has also added an alert message to Windows Update.
"We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page," the text reads.
The company has also reduced the functionality of some features in Windows 10. For example, it has scaled back Cortana virtual assistant and also replaced Snipping Tool by Snip & Sketch in the latest version of Windows 10.
