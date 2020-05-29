Answering your questions on intelligent data management

Our second interactive Deskflix event Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure is all about ensuring data can flow unimpeded where it's needed - across clouds, between data centres, out to the edge - while at the same time making sure it doesn't end up where it shouldn't.

Once again, we have an excellent line-up of professionals waiting to share their expertise with you.

Take George Tunnicliffe. During his time as Head of IT Operations at the National Theatre, George had to juggle routing cabling through a listed building (you thought you had legacy issues!) with keeping customer-facing applications swift and responsive. He places a great deal of weight on planning for success, and in his talk Data Blocks - Helping arrange your data for building the future George will take us through some practical steps and strategies we can take to organise, classify and prepare our data to take advantage of today's and tomorrow's technologies.

We have two panel sessions for you as well. The morning keynote panel: Adapt, recover, evolve will focus on making the hybrid cloud setup work as it should. Hybrid cloud is the preferred option for many organisations who want to keep some data and applications close to home while taking advantage of the scalability of the public cloud, but no-one pretends it's easy to manage. Our expert panellists will be fielding your questions on the day, so make sure you're with us at 11am on Thursday 04 June to post yours nice and early.

Meanwhile, during our afternoon session It will keep getting bigger you'll have the opportunity to pose your questions about managing large volumes of data. Panellists include Alan Shields, IT Chief Architect at LGSS, a respected and thoughtful contributor to many a Computing's event, with years of experience in IT strategy, cloud, mobile computing and the IoT to draw on. We don't hear the term 'big data' so much these days (thank goodness) but of course data is bigger than ever and there are many ways to put it to advantageous use for the business, including predictive analytics and machine learning. But you have to know how to manage it first.

Plus, there's a research keynote on multi-cloud and sessions on simplifying data infrastructure, backup across environments, and managing ubiquitous data from the edge to the data centre and the cloud. Even better, the event is CPD accredited meaning you'll earn points as you learn.

The full agenda can be found here and the event starts at 10.15 on Thursday 04 June. Register for free today.

