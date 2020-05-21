Questions on remote working tools and strategies? There's still time to login to Deskflix!
Computing's inaugural Deskflix event Empowering the Remote Working Revolution has got off to a flying start and there's still time to register and put your questions to our panellists and presenters.
Also, don't forget out second Deskflix event Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure in a couple of weeks' time.
Today's remaining agenda is shown below. See you there!
|
11:45 - 12:10
|
How to securely enable remote working
Ed Rowley, Senior Technical Manager, EMEA, Proofpoint
Mark Edge, Cloud Security Specialist, EMEA, Proofpoint
The 2020 cyber threat landscape has changed drastically just over the last few months as more and more employees are mandated to work from home around the world. Working safely and securely from home has never been more important.
However, securely enabling remote working is a growing challenge as the network perimeter that VPNs were designed to protect has essentially dissolved.
For today's anytime, anywhere mobile workforce, how do you enable them to work safely and securely while maintaining compliance and reducing business exposure? Get practical tips on how to:
|
12:10 - 12:30
|
Have you tried turning it off and on?
Jeremy Cooper, Senior Director - IT Operations, Charles River Laboratories
|
12:30 - 12:50
|
What are we using?
Andjela Djukanovic, Technology Risk Assistant Manager, KPMG
|
12:50 - 13:30
|
Coffee Break
|
13:30 - 14:05
|
Panel Discussion: Part of the A-Team
Jeremy Cooper, Senior Director - IT Operations, Charles River Laboratories
Andjela Djukanovic, Technology Risk Assistant Manager, KPMG
Tom Geraghty, Head of Technology, MoreNiche
Moderator: John Leonard, Computing Research Director, Incisive Media
|
14:05 - 14:50
|
Improving Security for Remote Working - 13 Key Recommendations
Matthew Gardiner, Principal Security Strategist, Mimecast
Thomas Wright, Content Director, Incisive Works
Stuart Sumner, Editorial Director, Incisive Media
Many organisations are in the middle of a work from home (WFH) trial by fire. What are the security implications of this abrupt change? What are some key security best practices that have become clear during this time?
Even after this current pandemic recedes it is fair to assume that WFH is now firmly part of the business continuity new normal. In rapid fire form, this session will provide 13 key recommendations that you can apply now and into the future to improve the security of your WFH program.
|
14:50 - 15:10
|
How to get started deploying Chrome devices to remote workers quickly
Pritam Pabla, Head of Chrome Customer Engineers EMEA, Google
Learn how to quickly start deploying Chromebooks and Chrome devices to your employees.
This session will walk through the deployment steps including how to sign up, enroll devices, manage devices using the Google Admin console, and a few policy best practices for remote workers.
|
15:10 - 15:15
|
Closing Remarks
Stuart Sumner
Editorial Director, Computing & Delta
More on Strategy
Supporting the supporters: Giving IT teams what they need to handle remote working
IT leaders and support staff reveal strategies for coping and opinions on video conferencing and I&AM tools
Why coronavirus is going to change the way we work forever
The pandemic is only accelerating trends that were already happening
Peter Cochrane: The threat of optimisation
The reason why Mother Nature and some civilisations enjoy longevity is down to their relative inefficiency
IT is essential. Furlough elsewhere
IT is central to continuity and recovery and job cuts should be avoided, but there are plenty of other places savings can be made
Deskflix Season One: Empowering the Remote Working Revolution
Join us for the first part of our virtual event series