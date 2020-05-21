Questions on remote working tools and strategies? There's still time to login to Deskflix!

Deskflix: We're live!
Computing's inaugural Deskflix  event Empowering the Remote Working Revolution has got off to a flying start and there's still time to register and put your questions to our panellists and presenters.

Also, don't forget out second Deskflix event Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure in a couple of weeks' time.

Today's remaining agenda is shown below. See you there!

 

11:45 - 12:10

Live Q&A:
12:05 - 12:10

How to securely enable remote working

Ed Rowley, Senior Technical Manager, EMEA, Proofpoint

Mark Edge, Cloud Security Specialist, EMEA, Proofpoint

The 2020 cyber threat landscape has changed drastically just over the last few months as more and more employees are mandated to work from home around the world. Working safely and securely from home has never been more important.

However, securely enabling remote working is a growing challenge as the network perimeter that VPNs were designed to protect has essentially dissolved.

For today's anytime, anywhere mobile workforce, how do you enable them to work safely and securely while maintaining compliance and reducing business exposure? Get practical tips on how to:

  • Deploy adaptive controls.
  • Adapt your security control stack.
  • Keeping malicious code execution away from corporate devices.

12:10 - 12:30

Live Q&A:
12:25 - 12:30

Have you tried turning it off and on?

Jeremy Cooper, Senior Director - IT Operations, Charles River Laboratories

  • How are you ensuring a high level of customer service?
  • Can your helpdesk cope when neither you nor the end-user is on-site?
  • What are the biggest challenges your helpdesk are facing, how can you help?

12:30 - 12:50

Live Q&A:
12:45 - 12:50

What are we using?

Andjela Djukanovic, Technology Risk Assistant Manager, KPMG

  • What are the best communication and collaboration tools for your organisation?
  • How to set a criteria of what you want from your tools.
  • Is it possible to unify the whole organisation with the same tools? Do you need too?

12:50 - 13:30

Coffee Break

13:30 - 14:05

Panel Discussion: Part of the A-Team

Jeremy Cooper, Senior Director - IT Operations, Charles River Laboratories

Andjela Djukanovic, Technology Risk Assistant Manager, KPMG

Tom Geraghty, Head of Technology, MoreNiche

Moderator: John Leonard, Computing Research Director, Incisive Media

  • How can you maintain employee engagement and ensure you still have a ‘team'?
  • How to encourage your employees to look after their mental and physical health during a time of unprecedented change.
  • How to maintain organisation wide collaboration to avoid breakdown into silos.

14:05 - 14:50

Live Q&A:
14:30 - 14:50

Improving Security for Remote Working - 13 Key Recommendations

Matthew Gardiner, Principal Security Strategist, Mimecast

Thomas Wright, Content Director, Incisive Works

Stuart Sumner, Editorial Director, Incisive Media

Many organisations are in the middle of a work from home (WFH) trial by fire. What are the security implications of this abrupt change? What are some key security best practices that have become clear during this time?

Even after this current pandemic recedes it is fair to assume that WFH is now firmly part of the business continuity new normal. In rapid fire form, this session will provide 13 key recommendations that you can apply now and into the future to improve the security of your WFH program.

14:50 - 15:10

Live Q&A:
15:05 - 15:10

How to get started deploying Chrome devices to remote workers quickly

Pritam Pabla, Head of Chrome Customer Engineers EMEA, Google

Learn how to quickly start deploying Chromebooks and Chrome devices to your employees.

This session will walk through the deployment steps including how to sign up, enroll devices, manage devices using the Google Admin console, and a few policy best practices for remote workers.

15:10 - 15:15

Closing Remarks

Stuart Sumner

Editorial Director, Computing & Delta

