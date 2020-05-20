ImmuniWeb offers free web test to reveal organisations' exposure on the Dark Web

Web security firm ImmuniWeb announced today that it has launched a comprehensive online test to enable enterprises and organisations to discover their exposure on the Dark Web.

The new free service, which aims to dispel uncertainty related to the Dark Web, has been integrated into ImmuniWeb's Domain Security Test that can also reveal incidents of domain squatting, phishing, trademark infringement and fake social media accounts for organisations of all sizes.

To uncover the exposure of their organisation on the Dark Web, including breached credentials and stolen documents, a user enters the website URL and waits a few minutes for the results.

According to ImmuniWeb, its AI technology enables it to continuously monitor hacking forums, dedicated IRC channels, underground marketplaces, Telegram chats, paste websites and various other spots in the 'Deep', 'Dark' and regular web which are frequently visited by hackers to trade stolen data.

Most often, the data sold includes stolen credentials from compromised websites, servers and SaaS platforms, as well as other types of data breaches including stolen source codes, databases and documents.

All the information gathered from across the web is examined and ranked to extract critical insights for the users, the firm says. Any information that is found to be irrelevant, duplicate or fake is discarded by the system.

To prevent cyber crooks from using the free online test for unlawful purposes, the system doesn't display compromised account ID or passwords. It just reveals the classification of data and related risk score. Details of security incidents are disclosed only after the verification of user's identity.

The free ImmuniWeb Community Edition also offers website security, mobile app security and SSL/TLS security tests.

"At ImmuniWeb, we are truly proud of our Community Edition and the sustainable value it brings to the cybersecurity industry, individuals and SMEs," said Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder of ImmuniWeb.

"The new feature is an invaluable enhancement of a holistic cyber resilience and proactive defense amid an unprecedented complexity of the modern threat landscape.

"We appreciate continuous feedback from our growing audience that helps making our offering even better and more inclusive."