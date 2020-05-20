Computing Deskflix Season Two - Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure
Join us for tips on optimising storage capacity, and categorising efficiently and making the most of cloud
Data is the blood supply to the heart of many organisations. In a world of ever-increasing data volumes, the only certainty is that data is going to get bigger. But how do you make the most of that data while at the same time remaining flexible and avoiding vendor lock-in?
With intelligent data management you could unlock a plethora of insights from customer behaviour, internal processes and cost saving measures, but you need to know which questions to ask of your data and how to do that.
Through real-life case studies and interactive Q+A, our industry experts will be going back to basics. From best practices in securing and storing, to tips on optimising storage capacity, and categorising efficiently and making the most of cloud, this episode of Deskflix Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure will cover all your data challenges.
Join us on Thursday 04 June 10.00 am - 3.15 pm BST for Computing's Deskflix season Data Mobility: Manage, Store, Secure, the second part of our new virtual event series.
See the agenda and register for the event
Here's why you should attend:
- Connect with 200 UK IT leaders from around the UK
- Ask industry experts your burning questions, real time
- Network with sponsors in the virtual exhibition
- Earn certification through CPD - the event is CPD accredited and by attending you can earn 5 hours of CPD points
- Join us from anywhere on your desktop, phone or tablet - for free
See you there!
