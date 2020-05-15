Microsoft to acquire Metaswitch Networks to bolster its cloud-based telecoms offering

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire UK's Metaswitch Networks, a leading provider of software solutions for cloud-based communication networks.

The announcement comes as telecommunication firms continue to embrace virtualised platforms while they move from network functions running on specialised hardware to one in which software solutions help to perform same functions over servers, including in the cloud.

According to Microsoft, its new partnership with the British firm will enable it to expand the approach "to empower partners and telecom operators with network equipment providers to deliver on the promise of 5G."

The announcement comes within weeks after Microsoft closed acquisition of 5G specialist Affirmed Networks, a Boston-based company known for creating virtualised network software for mobile operators.

The convergence of cloud and communication networks has created a unique opportunity for Microsoft to serve network operators across the world via its continued investment in Azure platform.

The company says it intends to utilise the capabilities of the two firms to add more depth to its hyperscale cloud infrastructure using the specialised software required to run virtualised communication applications, functions, and networks.

Metaswitch Networks is a leading provider of virtualised network software and voice, data and communications solutions for operators. Customers listed on its website include BT, Sprint, Vodafone, Telstra, Swisscom, Cisco, Nokia and virtual network consortium RINA. The company says it has delivered networking software stacks to "more than 1,000 communications service providers and network equipment providers" across the world.

Metaswitch has developed a 5G product that telecommunications firms can use to deliver data and voice services to their customers. The software is able to handle network traffic and can run on public cloud infrastructure.

Metaswitch says mobile operators can use its 5G product to outdo the risk of running inefficient dual-core networks as they pivot from 4G to 5G network.

Moreover, operators can rely on the software running cloud infrastructure rather than adding capacity in their data centres to support additional network use.