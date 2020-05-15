Industry experts prepare for inaugural Deskflix event: Empowering the Remote Working Revolution

A glittering array of top industry talent is preparing to share its wisdom at Computing's inaugural Deskflix in a discussion on how the dramatic shift to remote working is set to shape organisations for years to come.

Computing's first virtual Deskflix event Empowering the Remote Working Revolution will run on 21 May and will cover the best tools for remote working, dealing with common technical and security issues, management and teamwork tips to keep motivation levels high, and much more.

Let's get the show on the road!

KPMG's Information Risk specialist Andjela Djukanovic will be running through the top communication and collaboration tools for secure remote working as decided by KPMG and its customers.

Meanwhile Jeremy Cooper, senior director of IT operations at Charles River Laboratories will be turning his attention to customer services - perhaps the most vital element to get right in times of upheaval.

If you are a user of Chrome browser and Chromebooks, Google's Michael Wheeler-Wyatt and Pritam Pabla will on hand to explain the latest security and usability features for homeworkers, and Guido Appenzeller of Yubico will lead us towards the Nirvana of passwordless authentication.

And don't miss Max Faun of Okta who will be unveiling security and productivity best practices at 8,000 organisations, as observed from the unique viewpoint of the company's integration network, and make sure you catch security tips from the Proofpoint team.

Your questions in the limelight

We have panels with live Q&A covering crucial management and security issues, and I'll be presenting Delta's latest research into how organisations are coping with some strong opinions on key solutions including Teams, Zoom and RSA.

Join us on Thursday 21 May 10.00 am - 3.15 pm BST for Computing's first Deskflix season, Empowering the Remote Working Revolution, the first part of our new virtual event series.

See the agenda and register for the event

Here's why you should attend:

Connect with 200 UK IT leaders from around the UK

Ask industry experts your burning questions, real time

Network with sponsors in the virtual exhibition

Earn certification through CPD - the event is CPD accredited and by attending you can earn 5 hours of CPD points

Join us from anywhere on your desktop, phone or tablet - for free

See you there!