UK IT Industry Awards: Hear top submission tips from the judges in our upcoming webinar

Computing and the BCS, the chartered institute for IT, are running a webinar to offer up their top tips for your UK IT Industry Awards entries.

The webinar will be broadcast live on Wednesday 20th May at 11am, and registration is available now.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the technology sector and celebrate the role of the IT team: the positive impact it has on business and the wider world.

The UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and promote the teams, brands, products and individuals who are creating a better world through technology. This live webinar will give you a chance to ask some of the judges of the UK IT Industry Awards questions about what makes a good submission; what to include in your entry; and what to avoid in order to help you maximise your chances of success on the night.

Also joining the panel is 2019 winner Ancoris who will tell us what it was like to win two awards on the night, and how winning has helped their brand.

Winners at the UK IT Industry Awards are chosen based on more than the strength of a written entry. All UK IT judging is performed by multiple panels of IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent. Instead of reading the work of marketing teams, these judges question IT professionals themselves and mark them as peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.

This unique process adds an astonishing level of tension for entrants, but ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

With 31 awards available, there is something for everyone. So enter the awards, and register for our webinar today!