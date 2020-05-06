The Women in Tech Awards are back for 2020 - nominate yourself or a colleague now!

The Women in Tech Awards are back for 2020, following their huge success in 2019. Nomination are open now, and it's free to submit yourself, or a colleague in any of the categories.

Nominations are open until Friday 22nd of May, after which our expert judging panel will meet virtually to discuss and review all entries to pick the shortlist.

Diversity in the IT industry continues to be a long-standing issue across the globe, with women under-represented, especially in the more senior roles. Whilst the issue has become more mainstream in recent years, the problem remains, with reports suggesting that just 16.8 per cent of UK-based IT staff being women.

The Women in Tech Awards, renamed from the Women in IT Excellence Awards to bring them closer to Computing's Women in Tech Festival, is designed to celebrate and promote the many female success stories in the industry, and to showcase IT as an industry where women at all levels can enjoy a satisfying and varied career.

Awards include, but aren't limited to: Digital Leader of the Year, Transformation Leader, Woman of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Role Model of the Year, Team Leader of the Year, and Diversity and Inclusion Intiative of the Year.

These awards have already celebrated the achievements of over 800 women, in front of over 1,700 people. And we don't just shout about this success at the awards themselves, we also publish videos , galleries and articles from the event on Computing , to ensure that hundreds of thousands of people can see for themselves the talent that's out there.

So enter today!