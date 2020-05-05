Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Apple has launched a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring an improved Magic Keyboard as well as more storage and faster Intel 10th generation processor.

The new device comes as a follow-up to the last year's MacBook Pro, which failed to get positive reviews from users due to typing-related issues with its Butterfly keys. Several users complained at that time that unresponsive, sticky keys and keystrokes of the device failed to register due to accumulation of little dust near or under the keys.

Apple is using Magic Keyboard in its new MacBook Pro, which follows the tried-and- tested "scissor" mechanism for an improved typing experience and comfortable use.

"Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find, whether users are navigating through spreadsheets or playing games," Apple said.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors, with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. It claims to provide up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance thanks to latest Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The device features a Retina display offering 500 nits of brightness, more than 4 million pixels and support for the P3 wide colour gamut.

Apple is now offering 16GB of memory as standard and up to 32GB, not earlier available in any generations of 13-inch MacBook.

The pricing for the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 for an 8th gen core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage. The 10th-gen configuration with i5, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available at $1,799.

Apple is offering a $100 discount specifically for education customers in the US.

The MacBook Pro will be available in select stores later this week, as per the company. The customers can place an order on Apple.com starting today.

MacBooks account for nearly 9 per cent of the company's total revenue.

In November last year, Apple released its long-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop that it said was "designed for developers, photographers, film-makers, scientists [and] music producers".

In an earnings call last week, the company announced that the sales of its Macs dipped in the quarter ending March 2020, down 2.9 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

The sales of iPhone also fell in the second quarter, down nearly 7 per cent from previous year.

However, Apple reported a slight increase in its quarterly revenue, which edged up by 1 per cent to $58.3 billion.

According to the company, the shortfall in iPhone, iPad and Mac sales was partially compensated by a 16 per cent increase in services revenue, which includes Apple Music, iCloud, and other subscriptions.