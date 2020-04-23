Zoom announces version 5.0 with improved security and control features

Zoom has announced an updated version of its video conferencing app after facing intense criticism about the security of its platform.

The company said that the Zoom 5.0 will come with a variety of new security features to deliver "happiness" to customers and will be available to users next week.

"I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

"We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers' trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform."

One of the most significant features of the Zoom's new version is the addition of 256-bit AES-GCM encryption. The company had earlier claimed that it was using end-to-end encryption in its software, but that was later found to be untrue.

The upgraded encryption in Zoom 5.0 will help protect meeting data while also offering resistance against meddling by third parties.

The update also comes with a waiting room feature, which is meant to prevent the 'Zoombombing' phenomenon. This feature will be 'on' by default and will ensure that all meeting participants must initially wait in their individual virtual rooms until they are allowed to participate in the meeting.

Meeting hosts will have the power to disable the ability of a user to rename themselves. Moreover, users will now need a password to join a meeting or to access meeting recordings.

The popularity of Zoom has soared to new heights because of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced most countries across the world to order lockdowns.

Millions of people are currently staying at home and using video conferencing apps like Zoom to connect with other people.

However, this spike in Zoom's usage has also led to an increased attention on company's security practices.

Last month, a user filed a class-action lawsuit against Zoom in the US, accusing the company of disclosing users' data to Facebook without receiving prior consent from users.

A security researcher then reported two bugs in Zoom app, which could allow attackers to take over a Zoom user's Mac and access the microphone and webcam on the device.

Users also complained about Zoombombing, in which uninvited guests have been able to join video conferences to make racist remarks or shout abuse.

Intense criticism led CEO Yuan to announce earlier this month that the company was pausing the development of new features for its app in efforts to focus more on security issues.

"We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socialising from home," Yuan said.

"Our chief concern, now and always, is making users happy and ensuring that the safety, privacy, and security of our platform is worthy of the trust you all have put in us."