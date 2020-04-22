More investment streams in for Confluent

Event streaming company Confluent has raised $250 million from investors in a series E round that takes the company's valuation to $4.50 billion.

The round was led by Coatue Management with participation from Altimeter Capital and Franklin Templeton, as well as existing Confluent investors Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

Confluent was founded in 2014 by creators of the Apache Kafka streaming platform and has grown rapidly thanks to the growing demand for real-time data at scale. The company is focused on making Kafka and related services easier to deploy and configure and support, and in 2017 released a managed service offering, Confluent Cloud.

"Event streaming is emerging as a major new category that is on a path to be as important and foundational in the architecture of a modern digital company as databases have been," said post CEO Jay Kreps in a blog post.

In the same post, Kreps says that earnings from Confluent Cloud grew more than 450 per cent in the last year, and there are now 4,500 Apache Kafka clusters being managed in Confluent Cloud.

The company has also announced the cannily named Project Metamorphosis, which Kreps describes as "a significant transformation in Confluent's software, our cloud service and our contributions to Apache Kafka." Just what this entails is not yet clear, but new features and approaches will be unveiled on the first Wednesday of each month starting in May.

Commenting on the latest investment round, Kevin Wang, a partner at Altimeter Capital, said: "In every industry, companies are moving to real-time as they digitally transform their businesses. This has made event streaming a critical platform for enterprise IT. Confluent has the unique product-market fit, leadership, and customer focus to help organizations become agile, event-driven winners in the new digital economy."