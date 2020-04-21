Moving towards an 'intelligent' security approach
AI-enhanced security is bringing intelligence to the protection of valuable assets in more ways than one
Modern security is bigger than the specialist teams managing SOC/SIEM - it's a team sport in which the whole IT team must play a part, from end-point protection to patch management to incident resolution to secure collaboration.
But the rules of the game are changing. New technologies driven by AI are coming into play, and security is becoming ‘intelligent' - in more than one sense of the word. The systems themselves are becoming intelligent AI is used to spot anomalies and act autonomously to mitigate threats, and AI-enhanced security promises a more intelligent use of IT's precious human resources.
How are enterprises best placed to modernise, optimise and take advantage of new tools and solutions? In an upcoming on 28 April at 2 pm, Computing will take a look at modern security methodologies to establish best practice and pain points. We'll be dissecting the results of a poll of IT leaders concerning cybersecurity and our panel of experts will discuss the findings to offer advice on the best way forward.
We do hope you'll join us on Tuesday 28th April.
Register for the webinar today.
Panel:
Stuart Sumner, editorial director, enterprise IT, Incisive Media
Tom Wright, consulting, editor, Computing
Andy Grayson, principal solutions engineer, BlackBerry
More on Security Technology
Hitachi Capital rolls out identity-as-a-service to handle huge rise in loan applications post-lockdown
Lender is extending its use of Nomidio IDV to speed application processing for the UK government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS)
3D-printed 'fake fingerprints' can bypass fingerprint scanners, researchers warn
Ultrasonic sensors are easiest to fool
Covid-19: the race to create privacy-focused contact tracing tools
As authorities seek technological solutions to the pandemic, experts fear the consequences for civil liberties
How rapid advances in quantum computing are reshaping cybersecurity
We must all prepare for the end of public key encryption as we know it
Coming soon, save the date: Deskflix, Computing's online event series
Season One: Empowering the remote working revolution