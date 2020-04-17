It's deadline day for the Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards
Don't delay, get your entry in today!
The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The awards cover every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers: the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.
The awards will take place at the glamorous Waldorf Hilton in London on Tuesday 20 October and today is the final day for submitting your entries.
How to enter
To submit your entry form and submission, please visit the AI & Machine Learning Awards page.
Don't delay! The deadline for receipt of the entries is today at 5pm (Friday, 17 April 2020).
Categories
The full list of categories for the 2020 awards is:
- Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
- Outstanding Security Automation Award
- Best RPA Solution
- Best Networking Automation Solution
- Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
- Best Cloud Automation Tool
- Best AI/ML Educational Resource
- Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
- *NEW* Explainable AI Award
- Most Innovative AI Solution
- Most Innovative ML Solution
- Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
- Best RPA Project
- *NEW* Best Use of Conversational AI
- *NEW* Best Use of Neural Networks
- Best Use of Automation - SME
- Best Use of Automation - Enterprise
- Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
- Outstanding AI/ML Industry Project Award
- AI/ML Team of the Year
- Data Scientist of the Year
- AI Professional of the Year
- Best AI Research Team
- AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products
- AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services
- Best AI Startup
- Automation Technology Provider of the Year
- Explainable AI Award
- Best Use of Conversational AI
- Best Use of Neural Networks
To find out more, visit the AI & Machine Learning Awards page.
More on Big Data and Analytics
DataStax's Cassandra Kubernetes operator reaches GA, aims to simplify deploying clusters at scale
Cassandra is an ideal data store for Kubernetes, company says
Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?
Beware bad policy made in haste because of coronavirus, say campaigners
Peter Cochrane: Experts, damn experts
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak should concentrate some people’s minds about the importance of experts, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
Health secretary Matt Hancock: Coronavirus response work covered by exemptions from GDPR
'GDPR has a clause excepting work in the overwhelming public interest', says Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock
PC gamers and researchers asked to donate GPU and CPU time to help fight coronavirus
The deadly virus has already killed more over 6,300 people worldwide