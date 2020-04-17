It's deadline day for the Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards

Don't delay, get your entry in today!

  • Computing staff
The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The awards cover every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers: the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.

The awards will take place at the glamorous Waldorf Hilton in London on Tuesday 20 October and today is the final day for submitting your entries.

How to enter

To submit your entry form and submission, please visit the AI & Machine Learning Awards page.

Don't delay! The deadline for receipt of the entries is today at 5pm (Friday, 17 April 2020).

Categories

The full list of categories for the 2020 awards is:

  • Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
  • Outstanding Security Automation Award
  • Best RPA Solution
  • Best Networking Automation Solution
  • Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
  • Best Cloud Automation Tool
  • Best AI/ML Educational Resource
  • Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
  • *NEW* Explainable AI Award
  • Most Innovative AI Solution
  • Most Innovative ML Solution
  • Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
  • Best RPA Project
  • *NEW* Best Use of Conversational AI
  • *NEW* Best Use of Neural Networks
  • Best Use of Automation - SME
  • Best Use of Automation - Enterprise
  • Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
  • Outstanding AI/ML Industry Project Award
  • AI/ML Team of the Year
  • Data Scientist of the Year
  • AI Professional of the Year
  • Best AI Research Team
  • AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products
  • AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services
  • Best AI Startup
  • Automation Technology Provider of the Year
To find out more, visit the AI & Machine Learning Awards page.

More on Big Data and Analytics

