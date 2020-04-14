Cloud migration myth buster: Why email archives shouldn't be an afterthought

Since their creation, organisations all over the world have depended on email to conduct their business. Emails, therefore, contain large amounts of critical business data, usually stored in archives for compliance and legacy purposes.

The question of what to do with email archives has been around for decades now, but the answer has changed throughout that time. Today, many organisations are eager to integrate their archives into cloud-based solutions already in use for email, as part of a strategy that sees the line between archived and live emails blurred. For others, it's a case of wanting to maintain tight control over IP or a reliable way to maintain communications data.

We have carried out a programme of research among IT leaders into why organisations are retaining archived email data, how they are storing their email data today, and their plans for the future. The results of this research will be revealed during a live webinar on to be broadcast on Wednesday 22nd April.

During the conversation we will also gauge the primary drivers for migrating email archives to the cloud - from compliance and control to visibility and business intelligence. And we will explore some of the concerns and blockers organisations are experiencing around migration, and how they might be overcome.

To view this seminar please click on the link to register and watch on demand.

Panel:

Stuart Sumner, Chair, Editor, Computing

Andrew Hobbs, Content Strategist & Research Analyst, Computing

Chris Clark, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trusted Data Solutions

Kristian Jones, Director TrueSwift Ltd