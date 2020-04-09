Is your ransomware recovery plan good enough?
Find out how to improve your recovery from a potential ransomware attack
Ransomware is never far from the headlines, partly because the potential damage it can wreak on productivity and reputation is huge. In March 2020 a ransomware group claimed to have successfully attacked physical security firm Chubb.
Some companies believe that having backups in place in the instance of a ransomware attack makes them safe, but these backups can be compromised in the same way as other IT infrastructure. Many businesses end up begrudgingly paying the attackers - making it a lucrative and expanding occupation.
It's vital to take a belt and braces approach to securing your organisation - robust cyber security with a safety net of rapid, secure and up-to-date data recovery, in case of critical failure or ransomware attacks. With ransomware attacks becoming increasingly effective and likely, remediation plans are a must-have for organisations everywhere - ensuring minimal data loss and productivity delays.
Computing's upcoming webinar on 11am on the 21st April on the topic will focus on how organisations are managing their ransomware remediation plan, including: time taken to restore following a ransomware attack, backup compromise risks and the increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks.
It will also explore participant opinions around what a solid plan looks like and how they might benefit from visualising the before and after states of ransomware attacks.
Participants will be asked to share their experiences around the labour costs of restoring systems and the productivity loss that comes with such delays. It will also explore the use of instant recovery, immutable file systems, and granular impact assessments to accelerate remediation from security threats.
Register for the webinar today.
