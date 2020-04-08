DarkHotel APT is exploiting SangFor VPN vulnerability to target Chinese institutions, claims Chinese security firm

Chinese cyber security firm Qihoo 360 claims to have detected a cyber espionage campaign that is attempting to target Chinese institutions abroad as well as in mainland China.

Qihoo 360 suspects DarkHotel threat group to be behind this espionage campaign.

Last month, researchers at Qihoo detected a series of cyber attacks from a state-sponsored threat group, in which hackers delivered malicious files to victims' systems via the hijacked security services of a domestic VPN provider.

Qihoo found this entire attack chain to be highly sophisticated. Hackers used a zero-day bug in Sangfor SSL VPN servers to compromise servers, and then replaced SangforUD.exe file with a malicious version.

Initially, they targeted only Chinese institutions abroad, but later expanded the scope of the attacks to target government agencies in China.

Qihoo has so far identified more than 200 VPN servers compromised by attackers in the cyber espionage campaign. Of those 200 servers, 174 were located on the networks of government agencies in China and the networks of Chinese intuitions operating in foreign countries such as:

United Kingdom

Italy

UAE

India

Armenia

North Korea

Pakistan

Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia

Indonesia

Thailand

Turkey

Israel

Vietnam

Malaysia

Iran

Ethiopia

Tajikistan

Afghanistan

After detecting the espionage campaign, Qihoo provided the details of the vulnerability to the VPN service provider, who confirmed the findings.

Qihoo researchers believe the primary purpose of targeted attacks is to steal COVID-19-related information from Chinese agencies and institutions.

The firm says there is substantial evidence to suggest that the attacks are being launched by DarkHotel (APT-C-06), an advanced persistence threat group based in the Korean Peninsula.

Many outside researchers, however, don't fully agree with Qihoo 360's findings and are asking the firm to provide further evidence in support of their claim.

"I'm going to be a bit blunt here," said Brian Bartholomew, a researcher from Kaspersky, in a tweet.

"This write up is full of speculation, no evidence this was actually [DarkHotel], and a ton of confirmation bias about targeting because of COVID. Not saying they're wrong, but in the future, there needs to be more supporting data to support claims."

Qihoo's new report comes at the time when security experts have been trying to track the activities of DarkHotel hacking group for the past several days.

Last month, researchers from Kaspersky said that DarkHotel used five zero-day vulnerabilities in 2019 to target North Korean and Chinese targets.

The flaws were exploited using phishing emails containing malicious attachments or links to rogue websites. Hackers also used watering hole attacks to infect victims' system with malware when victims visited some legitimate but compromised websites.

DarkHotel group is believed to be active since at least 2007, and in 2014 Kaspersky researchers spotted the group compromising hotel Wi-Fi networks in efforts to carry out attacks against specific hotel guests.

The group is mostly interested in collecting information such as emails, documents, and other bits of sensitive data from targets.