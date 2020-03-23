Intel and AMD: processor supply won't be interrupted by coronavirus

AMD and Intel are producing processors at nearly full capacity and able to meet demand amid, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, companies across the world have asked employees to work from home, where possible, which has led to increased internet usage and network stress - and demand on cloud computing servers. The spike in data usage is also coming from leisure activities as well, such as people watching movies and TV on multiple devices, students accessing educational content online, and people children online games.

Last week, Vodafone said that it was experiencing 30 per cent rise internet traffic across its mobile networks and fixed-line in the UK in recent days. In the US, AT&T also reported a doubling of WiFi calling as new restrictions were introduced across America.

The unprecedented strain on network infrastructure equates to increased strain on data centres. That stress can be eased by increasing the number of servers at data centres. But for that to happen, there needs to be an uninterrupted supply of processors from manufacturers like Intel and AMD.

In a letter to Intel customers earlier this week, CEO Bob Swan claimed that Intel is currently operating at nearly full capacity and maintaining a 90 per cent on-time delivery rate.

"I am reaching out to you to confirm our strong commitment to you during the on-going coronavirus situation," Swan wrote in the letter. "While this remains a developing situation, Intel factories around the world continue to operate on a relatively normal basis. We are here for you," he wrote.

Swan added that Intel is currently working with local and national governments in various countries to ensure that its workers are safe from virus infection while critical operations at production facilities run smoothly.

Intel is also working closely with suppliers to identify "short-term burst shipping capacity" and sharing collective resources, planes and trucks to offer best solution for customers.

AMD CEO Lisa Su also informed customers last week that the company has taken taking all necessary steps to mitigate the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the AMD's global operations and to maintain uninterrupted supply of processors.