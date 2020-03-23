Microsoft pauses release of stable Edge version 81 amid adjusted work schedules

Microsoft is pausing the release of the new 'Stable' version of its Edge browser amid coronavirus concerns.

"In light of current global circumstances, the Microsoft Edge team is pausing updates to the Stable channel for Microsoft Edge. This means that Microsoft Edge 81 will not be promoted to Stable until we resume these updates," the company stated in an online post.

The move, as per Microsoft, will ensure that there is no extra strain on web developers, system admins and other IT staff personnel and that Edge browser releases are consistent with the Google Chrome releases.

However, security and stability updates to Microsoft Edge 80, the current Stable Edge version, will continue to be delivered to users.

Dev, Canary and Beta preview channel updates will also go forward, according to Microsoft.

Last week, Google Chrome team took announced that it was hitting pause button on all future releases of the Chrome browser, including Chrome 81, as well as Chrome OS, amid adjusted work schedules due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Our primary objectives are to ensure Chrome continues to be stable, secure, and work reliably for anyone who depends on them," Google said.

Google Chrome version 81 was earlier supposed to start rolling out on 17th March. According to some report, the new version will include support for app icon badge, hit testing for augmented reality, form elements featuring a modernised look, and initial support for Web NFC.

Google also said last week that Android developers will experience longer app review times because of adjusted work schedules and reduced in-office staff.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced most companies to ask their employees to work from home until things go back to normal.

Earlier this month, Google also instructed its employees to work from home as a coronavirus precaution. In a memo, the company said that it recommended the move "out of an abundance of caution, and for the protection of Alphabet [Google's holding company] and the broader community".

Google-owned YouTube also announced last week that it would rely more on artificial intelligence algorithms to moderate content in absence of regular staff.

It warned that due to heavier reliance on algorithms, there could be mistakes and more videos might end up getting deleted, "including some videos that may not violate policies.".

"If creators think that their content was removed in error, they can appeal the decision and our teams will take a look. However, note that our workforce precautions will also result in delayed appeal reviews," YouTube said in a post.

"We'll also be more cautious about what content gets promoted, including livestreams. In some cases, unreviewed content may not be available via search, on the homepage, or in recommendations."