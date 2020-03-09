More than 50 Netgear routers affected by four serious security flaws

More than 50 Netgear routers and gateways are affected by four serious security flaws. The company has rushed out firmware updates for the devices and urged users to update immediately.

These vulnerabilities could enable attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code on vulnerable devices, carry out command injection, and bypass authentication processes. The flaws could compromise users' personal data and transform a vulnerable router into a distributed denial of service (DDoS) bot.

The bugs disclosed by Netgear range from medium to critical in severity. The most serious of these flaws is PSV-2019-0076, a critical bug that could allow an unauthenticated attacker to take control of Netgear's Smart Wi-Fi Router Nighthawk X4S (R7800) running firmware versions prior to 1.0.2.68. The bug, which has been assigned CVSS v3 score of 9.4, could enable hackers to compromise the entire Wi-Fi network and the web traffic running through it.

Nighthawk X4S was first launched by Netgear in 2016 and is still available today.

R7800 model router is also vulnerable to another high-severity vulnerability, which could allow hackers to perform post-authentication command injection. Indexed as PSV-2018-0352, this flaw also affects 29 other router models within the XR500, R6000, R7000, R8000, R9000 and D6000 family of Netgear hardware. In order to exploit this post-authentication bug, an attacker needs to be logged in somehow to the vulnerable device.

The third bug, tracked as PSV-2019-0051, is a high-severity, pre-authentication command injection flaw, which comes with a CVSS v3 score of 8.3. It affects the following products:

R7900 (firmware versions prior to 1.0.3.10)

R6900 (firmware versions prior to 1.0.2.8)

R6700 (firmware versions prior to 1.0.2.8)

R6700v3 (firmware versions prior to 1.0.4.84)

R6400v2 (firmware versions prior to 1.0.4.84)

PSV-2018-0570 - the last of the four bugs - is a medium severity flaw that could enable attackers to bypass authentication on some Netgear gateways and routers. It comes with CVSS v3 Score of 6.8 and affects the following products: