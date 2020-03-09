Chinese kids give homework app poor reviews to get it removed from Apple App Store

Chinese kids give homework app poor reviews in order to get it removed from Apple App Store

Tens of thousands of Chinese kids, forced to self-isolate over the coronavirus outbreak, but continue their school work at home, gave a homework app one-star reviews in order to get it removed from the Apple App Store.

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has killed more than 2,000 people so far in the country, while tens of thousands are infected by the deadly virus. Schools, workplaces and markets in many cities, including the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), are currently suspended, forcing children and their parents to stay at homes.

Most students were happy being off school and enjoying an extended holiday following the Chinese New Year celebrations - until their schools decided to start using DingTalk, a communication app from Alibaba Group, to allocate homework to students on a daily basis.

Students were told to sign-in to the app and join their classes for online lessons, while teachers were directed to use the app to set homework for the students.

DingTalk, launched nearly five years back, was originally designed for China's white collar workers. However, following the virus outbreak, its creators modified the app in an effort to offer their services to schools to educate primary and middle school students. The app now comes with a variety of new features, such as class live-streaming, homework grading, and video replays.

The students, however, were less impressed and, responded by flooding the mobile app store with one-star reviews to force its removal from Apple's App Store.

"My holidays! " one review by a Chinese student on App Store reads, according to Reuters.

"I love DingTalk, say no more, there is one star for you."

Another user commented: "I am giving you five stars, but in installments."

As a result of those poor grades, the rating of DingTalk fell from 4.9 to 1.4 in the App Store, forcing its developers to beg for mercy on social media.

"I know, young heroes, you were not expecting such a fulfilling holiday, it's difficult for you," the app said in a video on its verified Weibo account.

"Young heroes please spare my life, you all are my papas."

"I'm only five years old myself, please don't kill me."

Currently, there are about 800,000 reviews on the app on the Apple store platform, according to Reuters.