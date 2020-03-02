UK IT services firm Kainos buys US Workday partner IntuitiveTek

Belfast-based Kainos has acquired US firm IntuitiveTEK for an undisclosed sum.

Workday partner Kainos is a provider of digital services and platforms to public sector, health services and corporates.

IntuitiveTek is also a Workday partner. The Colorado-based firm employs 40 people and provides consultancy around accounting and ERP, financial consolidation, budgeting, planning, forecasting and reporting services as well as being an implementer of Adaptive Insights, the cloud-based corporate performance management software that was acquired by Workday in 2018.

This will not be Kainos' first acquisition in this space. In 2019 the company purchased Formulate, one of three certified UK-based Adaptive Insights solution providers, and Hamburg based Implexa the only certified German Adaptive Insights partner.

"Following the purchases of Formulate and Implexa at the end of 2019, which extended Kainos' Adaptive Insights capabilities in the UK and European markets, the acquisition of IntuitiveTEK makes Kainos one of the largest Adaptive Insights practices globally. The addition of IntuitiveTEK will also enable Kainos to accelerate the growth of its North America practice," the company says on its website.

Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney said: "As a leading Workday partner, we see this acquisition as an important step to deepen our expertise in Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud in the United States, where we continue to see growing demand from clients in modernising their planning and financial management processes."

Kainos has more than 300 customers worldwide and operations in 15 countries. The company Kainos employs 1,550 people across 12 offices in Europe and North America. It is currently building a new Belfast city centre headquarters on the site of an old cinema.