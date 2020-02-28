Apple granted patents related to mixed reality headsets

The US Patent & Trademark Office has granted Apple two patents relating to future mixed reality Head Mounted Devices (HMD) - or headsets, to you and I.

In its first patent application, Apple talks about a HMD that may have a transparent member supported by head-mounted support structures. This transparent member sits over the face of the headset. It is designed in such a way that when dark, it enables users to view virtual reality (VR) content, like games. However, when it is clear, it can be used to view augmented reality (AR) content.

According to PatentlyApple, which dug out the patent, the application suggests that the transparent member may overlap eye boxes and may be formed from a layer of polymer or similar material.

Apple's second patent application reveals details about a lens positioning system that can accommodate different size faces in general.

This new system will ensure that one HMD in a family fits everyone's vision and fits comfortably for all members of a family. To achieve that, Apple's system will include left and right lens positioners that will be used to position left and right lens module, respectively.

These lens modules may also have respective left and right lenses and respective left and right portions of a display, according to Apple.

Apple has also been granted a patent for a system that could enable users to authenticate themselves with multiple devices. The patent, entitled 'Authenticated Device Assisted User Authentication', was filed in February last year.

In the proposed system, an authenticated device could take the form of a "head-mounted device", for example, an augmented virtual reality (AVR) or AR headset or smart glasses. The user is authenticated manually for that device and is granted a certain level of access to device's functionality.

The headset could then use its proximity to a nearby locked device, like an iPad or iPhone, to determine the intention of the user and then prompt the user to send authentication data to the locked item to identify the user.

The data is then used to unlock the device or to grant access to a limited set of functionality.