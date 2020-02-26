Digital Technology Leaders Awards - meet the judges

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards is Computing's only event dedicated solely to the achievements of technical staff and companies. With a focus on individual, company and project-wide success, these awards recognise those who are driving digital forwards across the industry.

The Awards themselves will take place on the 8th July in London, and we have an expert judging panel who will choose the winners.

Christina Scott is the CTO of News UK, where she oversees the Technology and Product teams. In addition to her CTO responsibilities, Christina acts as News Corp's Global Head of Emerging Technology. She has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, previously holding senior roles at companies including the Financial Times, BBC and ITV Digital.

Working in various areas of technology for the majority of his career, Terry Willis has seen the world transform from analogue to digital several times. He describes his work as "a gentle helping hand" in most situations, but sometimes "more of a firm shove in the right direction". Terry currently leads technology for the Church of England. He has a self-described "unhealthy interest" in the areas of cloud services, security and digital anthropology in order to design agile, secure and modern workplaces and platforms.

Tom Clark is the Group Chief Architect and Group Chief Technology Officer for Lowell Group. With over 30 years in global financial services technology leadership, he brings a wealth of experience to the Digital Technology Leaders Awards. With a Masters degree in IT Management, he is also a Chartered IT Professional and Fellow of the British Computer Society, as well as serving as a Council Member for the University of Leeds.

Weiting Xu first discovered her love for technology and data while working in the development sector in India. She has since helped establish the data and product analytics functions at successful tech companies like Zoopla, Shazam and Bumble. She is particularly passionate about the roles of inclusion and collaboration in building teams and cultures, especially since discovering the community-focused Burning Man Festival at the start of her tech career. Weiting is currently a Senior Analyst at Cazoo, where she and her team are part of the mission to transform the way people buy used cars in the UK.

A pioneer for technology creating positive social and environmental change, David Ivell has held roles as CIO, CTO and CDO in companies that include IBM and Credit Suisse. He was the first CIO for such prominent British organisations as The British Film Institute, Royal Botanical Gardens Kew and The Prince's Trust. At Enginuity, his focus is on building a new ‘innovation lab', introducing radical innovation to enable British engineering to take advantage of the opportunities and challenges emerging from the 4th Industrial revolution.

Huseyin Seker is a research-oriented and enterprise-focused academic and manager, with both academic and industry experiences in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and emerging & disruptive technologies/systems. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and has been involved with a portfolio of collaborative research, enterprise and teaching/learning projects of over £20M as PI, Co-I and international researcher in collaboration with universities and companies in the UK and abroad. He recently accepted the post of Associate Dean at Staffordshire University.

Ian Golding is a full-time interim CIO, holding positions as CIO, CTO and DPO, and leading global commercial technology programmes for over 20 years. He has a passion for fostering collaboration and innovation to exploit the benefits of technology and data in permanent, interim, fractional and private consulting roles. Ian most recently led the Natural History Museum's creation of a ‘digital twin' technology vision.

As CIO of the British Red Cross, Rosie Slater-Carr faces the twin challenges of a legacy environment and demand for more agile IT. She is a dynamic technology director, with extensive transformational experience in the charity, consulting, and public sectors; previous roles include time at organisations including the NSPCC, Cancer Research UK and Birkbeck College. In all of these positions, she has found it key to foster the ability to identify opportunities and drive value and benefit from information technology and digital in its wider sense.

Previously UK&I CIO at payments provider Worldline, before moving to Carfinance247 and now an independent consultant in the Equal Experts network, Ryan Bryers has extensive experience in the digital sector. He is a proponent of the ‘three-speed' approach to IT as well as the five pillars of digital transformation, and says that these help to drive forward the "constant evolutionary changes" needed in a transforming digital landscape. However, he knows that people are at the heart of digital and puts them first in his management approach.

Mark Ridley is a consultant who helps CEOs, CTOs and other executives drive success with the application of technology and focused strategy. His IT experience includes senior roles at Blenheim Chalcot, Accenture and Reed, where he worked as the technical co-founder. Ridley is a vocal proponent of equality in both STEM education and the wider technology industry.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards will take place in London on the 8th July - but entries close on the 27th March. Make sure to enter now to secure your place!