Google plan to move British user accounts from EU to US jurisdiction
The Cloud Act in the US could make it easier for British authorities to access users' data during investigations
Google is planning to shift British users' data away from hosting centres in Ireland, so it will no longer be subject to Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
According to Reuters, the shift is part of Google's post-Brexit planning
Three people familiar with the plan told the newswire that Google wants to shift the data into US jurisdiction, which current has relatively weaker data protections laws compared to EU.
The change will also mean that British authorities, in future, will need to negotiate with the US authorities in case they need information on British users during criminal investigations.
The US has recently introduced the Cloud Act, which should make it easier for British law enforcement agencies to access the data of users during investigations. Both countries are also currently discussing a broader trade agreement.
Google has given no statement on the matter so far, but it is understood that the company wants its British users to accept a set of changes to their terms of service, including the new jurisdiction.
Lea Kissner, former lead for global privacy technology at Google, said it would be surprising if the UK data was kept under EU jurisdiction after Brexit.
"There's a bunch of noise about the UK government possibly trading away enough data protection to lose adequacy under GDPR, at which point having them in Google Ireland's scope sounds super-messy," she said.
"Never discount the desire of tech companies not be caught in between two different governments," she added.
The European Union introduced GDPR in May 2018 with an aim to enhance trust by granting the members of the public more control over how their personal information is used. An important element of the control consists of making individuals' consent a prerequisite for the use of their personal data.
GDPR also enables regulators to fine organisations up to 20 million Euros, or four per cent of annual global turnover, whichever is higher.
Last year, French data protection regulator CNIL imposed a record €50 million fine on Google over non-compliance with GDPR.
Following a detailed investigation, CNIL concluded that French users were "not sufficiently informed" about how Google collected data to personalise advertising and had failed to obtain a valid legal basis to process user data.
More on Legislation and Regulation
EU dismisses Zuckerberg's proposed rules for online content regulation
It is Facebook's responsibility to meet EU's demands and not the other way around, says EU Industry Commissioner
US Senators propose $1bn fund to build 5G rivals to Huawei
$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE
European Commission's new president promises GDPR-style legislation on AI
Von der Leyen said that Europe "set the pattern for the world" the GDPR, and "we have to do the same with artificial intelligence"
Disguised remuneration schemes - don't let bad advice damage your business
Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall's Tax and Financial Services Litigation team, explains what individuals and organisations should do if they suspect they've had poor advice around tax rules for remuneration schemes
Using cloud? Watch out for the regulators, warns Pinsent Masons
Simon Colvin, global head of technology, Media & Telecommunications, at law firm Pinsent Masons explains what cloud providers and customers need to watch out for as regulators step up their stringency