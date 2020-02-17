Iranian hackers breach VPN servers to plant backdoors in corporate networks worldwide
The campaign, dubbed Fox Kitten, has also been targeting unpatched Citrix servers
Researchers at cyber security firm ClearSky claim to have uncovered an Iranian hacking campaign intended to gaina persistent foothold on the networks of major companies worldwide.
The campaign, dubbed Fox Kitten, was first noticed in the fourth quarter of 2019, although it represents the continuation of attacks that have been running for the past three years, targeting dozens of companies in Israel and around the world.
Iranian state-sponsored threat groups... are specifically focusing on VPN security vulnerabilities and exploiting them as soon as they are disclosed to the public
Iranian state-sponsored threat groups, part of the Fox Kitten campaign, are specifically focusing on VPN security vulnerabilities and exploiting them as soon as they are disclosed to the public.
The aim is to plant backdoors in the networks of foreign firms, specifically in IT, telecoms, aviation, oil and gas, security and government sectors.
The ClearSky report warns that Iranian APT groups are in no way less capable than Chinese, Russian and North Korean hackers, and have developed good technical capabilities to exploit security bugs in short periods of time. In some cases, the researchers observed hackers exploiting VPN bugs within hours after they were disclosed.
Last year, hackers exploited several VPN vulnerabilities, including CVE-2019-11510 (affecting Pulse Secure "Connect" VPN), CVE-2018-13379 (Fortinet FortiOS VPN) and CVE-2019-1579 (Palo Alto Networks "Global Protect" VPN).
The researchers observed hackers exploiting VPN bugs within hours after they were disclosed
They are also targeting the CVE-2019-19781 vulnerability affecting Citrix VPNs, of which there are 388 unpatched and vulnerable in the UK, and 2,660 in the US, according to security firm Bad Packets.
Through these various attacks, the hackers try to compromise enterprise networks, to move laterally within the networks, and to plant backdoors that can be exploited at a later date.
"After breaching the organisations, the attackers usually maintain a foothold and operational redundancy by installing and creating several more access points to the core corporate network," the researchers warn in their report.
"As a result, identifying and closing one access point does not necessarily deny the capability to carry on operations inside the network."
Successful attacks also enabled the attackers to steal confidential information from the targeted companies and to breach additional firms through supply-chain attacks.
ClearSky suspects the attackers could weaponise their access in infected networks to install data-wiping malware capable of sabotaging firms and disrupting their business operations completely.
The researchers added that they also noticed various Iranian groups (APT33, APT34, and APT39) sharing the same attack infrastructure to target foreign organisations. However, there is also a possibility that it is just one group which "was artificially marked in recent years as two or three separate APT groups".
More on Threats and Risks
Almost 6,000 unpatched Citrix NetScaler servers remain vulnerable to critical security flaw
A total of 5,915 Citrix servers remain unpatched against CVE-2019-19781, with 388 located in the UK
Reverse engineering Tesla Model 3 reveals vulnerabilities in firmware update mechanism
Attackers could exploit vulnerabilities to upload malicious firmware onto the gateway and onto other ECUs
Financial losses from cryptocurrency theft boomed in 2019 despite fall in crypto hacking incidents
Incidents where malicious insiders scam incautious victims are on the rise
Public disclosure: the pros and cons of naming and shaming cyber threat groups
Publishing information about cyber threat groups can have unexpected consequences, says BAE Systems’ Saher Naumaan
Cisco fixes critical 'CDPwn' vulnerabilities that enabled the remote hijack of millions of routers and switches
CDPwn vulnerabilities affect the proprietary Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) enabled by default in almost all Cisco network devices