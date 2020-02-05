Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020

Did you make the cut?

The DevOps Excellence Awards celebrate the speed, agility and innovation that defines the DevOps space
The DevOps Excellence Awards celebrate the speed, agility and innovation that defines the DevOps space
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Many organisations today now see the benefits of implementing a DevOps culture, making the space fiercely competitive. This is why we're proud to announce the shortlist for the DevOps Excellence Awards 2020, highlighting the people, companies, technologies and projects that are leading the charge.

From the tools that ease DevOps adoption to the most successful cultural transformations; from the best rollout of DevSecOps to the DevOps Leader of the Year, these entrants are giving their all to helping clients along the way.

BOOK NOW

The road to DevOps can be tough to navigate, and there are many different ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and so these Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool.

We will hold the Awards on Wednesday 18th March in the London Marriott Grosvenor Square - the same day as our DevOps Live event. Don't forget to book your table so you can be there to celebrate.

DevOps Excellence 2020 shortlist

Best Cloud Agile Technology
  • Capgemini
  • Portshift
  • Workiva
Best Continuous Delivery Product
  • Harness
  • Plutora
  • XebiaLabs
Best Continuous Deployment Tool
  • SaltDNA
  • Quest
Best DevOps Cloud Product
  • Chef Software
  • ScopeMaster Ltd
  • Vodafone UK
Best DevOps Security Tool
  • N2WS
  • Portshift
  • Sonatype
  • WhiteHat Security
  • StackRox
Best Software-Defined Product
  • LzLabs
  • Moogsoft
  • Sqream

Best Open Source DevOps Tool

  • Chef Software
  • Elastic
  • Sonatype
DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
  • Basis Technologies
  • Chef Software
  • EBTIC and BT
  • OzCode
  • Puppet
Most Successful Cultural Transformation
  • National Cyber Security Centre
  • Vodafone UK
Best Use of Microservices/Containers
  • AND Digital
  • KFC
  • Vodafone UK
Best Implementation of DevSecOps
  • Aviva in partnership with TCS
  • Chef Software
Best DevOps Transformation
  • cloudThing & De Pinna
  • KFC
  • MMT Digital in Partnership with Vodafone UK
  • Moogsoft
  • National Cyber Security Centre & Zaizi
  • Plutora
  • RapidValue Solutions

Best Automation Project

  • Aviva
  • Chef Software
  • EBTIC and BT
  • Royal Mail Group Ltd
  • Ticketmaster
  • Vodafone UK
  • Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
  • Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS
DevOps Project of the Year
  • Grid Smarter Cities
  • Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
  • Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS
  • Automation Logic
  • Office for National Statistics
Best DevOps Team
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • Office for National Statistics
  • Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
DevOps Rising Star of the Year
  • Zuri Guardiola - Automation Logic
  • Charlotte Levin - ECS Digital
  • Ihar Leuchanka - Godel Technologies
  • Manvir Brar - Sparta Global
  • Ewan Forbes - Sparta Global / Bupa
DevOps Professional of the Year
  • Tom Chapman - ECS Digital
  • John Topley - Office for National Statistics
  • David Mort - Office for National Statistics
  • Joanna Temple - Wunderman Thompson Commerce
DevOps Leader of the Year
  • Jon Hammant - Accenture
  • Tina Howell - AND Digital
  • James Evans - Office for National Statistics
  • Sarah Jones - Office for National Statistics
  • Santosh Menon - Vodafone UK
Best DevOps Consulting Firm
  • Accenture
  • Automation Logic
  • ECS Digital
Best DevOps Services Company
  • Accenture
  • ANS Group
  • cloudThing Ltd
Best DevOps Start Up
  • Copado
  • Ocyan Cloud Technology
Most Innovative DevOps Vendor
  • Chef Software
  • New Relic
  • SaltDNA

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More on DevOps

Ray Winstone advertising bet365
bet365's Journey to DevOps

Steven Briggs, Head of DevOps, Hillside Technology, bet365's technology business, discusses his organisation's path towards implementing the DevOps culture

blog comments powered by Disqus