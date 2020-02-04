Microsoft Teams outage blamed on expired SSL certificate
Microsoft Teams downed for three hours due to simple error
The three-hour outage affecting Microsoft Teams yesterday was due to an expired SSL certificate that had not been renewed. Users attempting to sign-in early yesterday afternoon were greeted with an...
More on Security
Google fixes critical vulnerability affecting Android Bluetooth subsystem
Bluetooth Android security flaw has been labelled ‘critical’ on both Android 8 and 9
Public disclosure: the pros and cons of naming and shaming cyber threat groups
Publishing information about cyber threat groups can have unexpected consequences, says BAE Systems’ Saher Naumaan
Warning over malware campaigns that compromised half-a-million Android users
Apps purporting to be utilities for optimising device performance downloaded malware
Cisco fixes critical 'CDPwn' vulnerabilities that enabled the remote hijack of millions of routers and switches
CDPwn vulnerabilities affect the proprietary Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) enabled by default in almost all Cisco network devices
Nvidia to take on Google with formal launch of cloud gaming service GeForce Now
Nvidia's service - in beta for two years - will enable gamers to play games they've already bought, from any device, anywhere
Back to Top