TCL to stop making BlackBerry Android smartphones
TCL's BlackBerry licensing deal won't be renewed in August, putting the future of BlackBerry smartphones in doubt
TCL will stop making BlackBerry smartphones in August when its current licensing deal comes to an end. The decision throws into doubt the future of BlackBerry-branded smartphones amid disappointing sales....
More on Hardware
