Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies
78-year-old Ebbers made WorldCom one of the world's largest telecoms company - committing one of the world's largest accounting frauds in the process
Bernie Ebbers, the former CEO of WorldCom, has died at the age of 78. Ebbers, a former milkman, led WorldCom from 1985, when he was appointed CEO, until 2002. Shortly after his resignation, an $11 billion...
