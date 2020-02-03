Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies

78-year-old Ebbers made WorldCom one of the world's largest telecoms company - committing one of the world's largest accounting frauds in the process

Ebbers was CEO of WorldCom from 1985 until 2002, when he resigned as the company's stock price plunged in the aftermath of the dot-com crash
Ebbers was CEO of WorldCom from 1985 until 2002, when he resigned as the company's stock price plunged in the aftermath of the dot-com crash
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Bernie Ebbers, the former CEO of WorldCom, has died at the age of 78. Ebbers, a former milkman, led WorldCom from 1985, when he was appointed CEO, until 2002. Shortly after his resignation, an $11 billion...

To continue reading...

More on Communications