Takeaway acquires Just Eat for $7.8 billion

The deal is under review by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority

Dutch online food ordering firm Takeaway has acquired British peer Just Eat
  • Dev Kundaliya
Dutch online food ordering firm Takeaway said last week that it has acquired British peer Just Eat for $7.8 billion. Reuters says that the shares of the merged company will start trading on the London...

