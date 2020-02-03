Takeaway acquires Just Eat for $7.8 billion
The deal is under review by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority
Dutch online food ordering firm Takeaway said last week that it has acquired British peer Just Eat for $7.8 billion. Reuters says that the shares of the merged company will start trading on the London...
More on Mergers and Acquisitions
New York Stock Exchange owner reportedly makes an offer to acquire eBay
Intercontinental Exchange reported offer could value eBay at as much as $30bn - but will offload the classifieds business
Xerox moves to overthrow HP's board by nominating 11 new directors
Xerox's latest move in the battle to acquire HP - or to engineer an HP takeover of Xerox
Insurer Coalition buys BinaryEdge security search engine to scan policyholders
BinaryEdge acquisition comes as insurers start hiking rates in response to spike in ransomware attacks
VMware to acquire AI-based network analytics firm Nyansa
VMware wants to add Nyansa's AI and machine learning capabilities to its security and network portfolio
Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US
Back to Top