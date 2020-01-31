Penetration testers paid to break-in to Iowa courthouse have charges dropped
Gary DeMercurio and Justin Wynn had been testing the physical security of Dallas County Courthouse when they were apprehended
Two penetration testers paid to test the security of an Iowa courthouse, but arrested when they attempted to break-in, have had their charges dropped. The pentesters, Gary DeMercurio and Justin Wynn,...
