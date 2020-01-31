Arvind Krishna to replace Ginni Rometty as IBM's CEO
Krishna was the principal architect of the IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition last year
American IT giant IBM has named Arvind Krishna as its next CEO, replacing long-time CEO Virginia Rometty. Mr. Krishna, 57, will take over the new role on 6 April, IBM said in a statement. He joined...
