Arvind Krishna to replace Ginni Rometty as IBM's CEO

Krishna was the principal architect of the IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition last year

IBM has named Arvind Krishna as its next CEO
  • Dev Kundaliya
American IT giant IBM has named Arvind Krishna as its next CEO, replacing long-time CEO Virginia Rometty. Mr. Krishna, 57, will take over the new role on 6 April, IBM said in a statement. He joined...

