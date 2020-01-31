Amazon stocks soar after bumper sales in the last quarter of 2019

The company posted revenues of $87.4bn for Q4 2019, with AWS up 34 per cent

Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings for Q4 2019
Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Thursday, sending the company's stock up over 12.5 per cent in after-hours trading. Contrary to investor fears, the company...

