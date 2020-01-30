Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago
Avast is to close Jumpshot following claims that it surveilled users of Avast and AVG anti-virus and sold their web-browsing information via the data analytics company. The announcement was made in...
