Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data

Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago

Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek pictured in 2010
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek pictured in 2010
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Avast is to close Jumpshot following claims that it surveilled users of Avast and AVG anti-virus and sold their web-browsing information via the data analytics company. The announcement was made in...

To continue reading...

More on Security