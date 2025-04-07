BBC accuses Apple and Google of undermining news branding

Apple says it 'continuously strives to strike the right balance'

The BBC has formally complained to the UK's CMA, claiming that tech giants Apple and Google are eroding brand value by downplaying the BBCs role as the source of news content.

The BBC has filed a formal complaint with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), claiming that tech giants Apple and Google are eroding its brand visibility by downplaying its role as the source of news content distributed through their platforms.

The complaint comes amid an ongoing CMA investigation into the dominance of Apple and Google in the realms of mobile operating systems and web browser engines.

In its complaint, the BBC argues that the aggregated news experience minimises the presence of original sources, weakening the visibility of the BBC's brand and the public's understanding of where the information originates.

"If audiences derive value from our content and services but attribute that value to gatekeepers instead of the BBC, then that undermines the perceived value of the BBC," the corporation said in its filing.

The "gatekeepers," as identified by the BBC, are platforms like Apple News, Google News, and other third-party aggregators and podcast services, which compile news stories from various publishers but often give limited prominence to source attribution.

The issue carries heightened importance for the BBC, which operates under a unique funding model. British households currently pay £180.84 ($225.65) per year under the mandatory TV licence fee as of April 1, 2025 – a fee that provides 68% of the broadcaster's annual income.

The corporation's budget has decreased by £1 billion in real terms over the past 15 years, and it is grappling with declining audience numbers as streaming services gain popularity.

The number of households paying the licence fee fell by half a million last year, according to The Telegraph.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has criticised the licence fee as "deeply regressive" but ruled out funding the BBC through general taxation.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah has proposed alternative funding models, including tiered pricing for wealthier households and a potential subscription model. The BBC's recent annual report revealed a projected £33 million deficit in 2025, following a nearly £500 million financial shortfall last year.

The BBC warns in its complaint that the lack of branding in digital platforms could jeopardise the perceived value of its service, thereby weakening the public support necessary to justify continued licence fee funding.

Though the BBC generates additional revenue through international content licensing, advertising, and commercial ventures, it maintains that its ability to serve a global audience – especially through free, online, and public service journalism – is reliant on sustained funding and brand recognition.

The BBC has suggested that the CMA consider imposing requirements for clearer branding and source visibility on aggregated content. It recommended options such as including prominent logos and consistent attributions for all news providers.

While any CMA ruling would apply only to UK operations, observers note that tech giants like Apple and Google are likely to standardise compliance across global services for ease of implementation.

This isn't the first clash between the BBC and Apple. Earlier this year, the broadcaster criticised Apple's AI-powered news summarisation feature, claiming it generated misleading or outright incorrect versions of UK news stories.

Following backlash from several outlets, Apple now disables the AI summaries by default, though users can enable them with a disclaimer that they are in beta and may be inaccurate.

Apple has told the CMA that it "continuously strives to strike the right balance," but that "restricting Apple's choices in the design of its mobile devices and services unduly would adversely affect Apple's and third parties' incentives to innovate in the UK."

The CMA is expected to release its findings later this year.