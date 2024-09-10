In the North Sea, data really is the new oil

And it supports ‘weird and wonderful’ projects, says NSTA CIO

Tom Allen
clock • 5 min read
In the North Sea, data really is the new oil

Instead of a "mad” secretive approach, the UK’s oil and gas companies now share terabytes of open data with each other thanks to regulator the NSTA.

Oil and gas operators rely on high-quality information to find and tap new reservoirs of hydrocarbons, but even giants like Shell and BP find gathering that data expensive. One of the North Sea ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
From enforcer to ally: How the NSTA's approach to data is changing the oil industry

Legislation and Regulation

From enforcer to ally: How the NSTA's approach to data is changing the oil industry

The regulator has a 'completely different relationship with the data community', says CIO John Seabourn

clock 16 September 2024 • 3 min read
Amazon to invest £8 billion in UK datacentres

Datacentre

Amazon to invest £8 billion in UK datacentres

Brings planned investment to £14b by 2028

clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Lords seek to regulate automation in public sector

Artificial Intelligence

Lords seek to regulate automation in public sector

Labour has concerns about unregulated AI

clock 11 September 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: Closing the open source tap

From enforcer to ally: How the NSTA's approach to data is changing the oil industry

Most read
01

Fortinet confirms data breach

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

OpenAI unveils new AI model that can mimic human thought processes

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

Ransomware targets London branch of China's ICBC

13 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels

16 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

IT Essentials: Closing the open source tap

16 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Big Data and Analytics

Industry Voice: The changing data needs of modern business
Big Data and Analytics

Industry Voice: The changing data needs of modern business

Getting past the legacy BI barrier

Stuart Simmons, VP EMEA, Sigma Computing
clock 28 August 2024 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: How tech investment is improving efficiency at Mitie
Big Data and Analytics

Industry Voice: How tech investment is improving efficiency at Mitie

A single source of truth underpinning everything

Shaun Carroll
clock 19 June 2024 • 1 min read
A matter of scale: How this World Heritage site is getting a handle on big data
Big Data and Analytics

A matter of scale: How this World Heritage site is getting a handle on big data

'In two years it will be 45 million rows, easily'

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 June 2024 • 4 min read