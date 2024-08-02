Agentic AI is already starting to plan holidays, what will it do next?

One of the less remarked upon impacts of GenAI is the way it has abstracted away the input process, at a stroke lowering the bar to entry to advanced technology.
"Natural language has become the lingua franca for interacting with technology," said Dr Adnan Masood, chief AI architect at business transformation company UST. "It's not programming languages...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders