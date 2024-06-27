Moving IT infrastructure to a more sustainable footing and implementing formal reporting frameworks takes time, but there are lots of ways to use resources that you probably already have in order to make a start.
Avant Homes is a housebuilder headquartered in Chesterfield, with nine regional offices across the North and Midlands of England and in Scotland. Theany employs approximately 650 people and, accord...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders