Ctrl Alt Lead: Computing's new IT leader interview podcast

We’re proud to announce the launch of Computing’s new interview-style podcast, Ctrl Alt Lead, available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
At every event we host, we get overwhelming feedback about the quality of the networking. Everyone, from the CIO down to the newest graduate engineer, has something to learn from their peers. We...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders