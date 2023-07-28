Lenovo CIO: why we've been moving to a services model

Lenovo is the biggest PC manufacturer in the world, but it also produces phones, servers and enterprise storage hardware. Services are the glue that hold it all together, says Art Hu
When most people think of Lenovo, a single product comes to mind: the ubiquitous ThinkPad laptop. One in every four notebooks in 2019 was made by Lenovo, according to some figures. For a few people...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders