'I love big issues that other people would probably run a mile from': The Hut Group CIO Joanna Drake on why teenage companies make the best employers

Penny Horwood
clock • 6 min read
Jo Drake, THG
Image:

Jo Drake, THG

Joanna Drake reflects on how she built a career on a love of problem solving, the importance of being both customer and employee and on how to get more children from all backgrounds to imagine a tech career.

Joanna Drake has always been drawn to technology.   "I started very young and didn't really think anything of it. I used to build Informix databases in my school holidays," she says.   ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Women in Technology Excellence Awards: Time to Shine

Online Safety Bill: Apple voices concerns about message scanning

More on Leadership

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023
Leadership

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Caitlin Bailey
clock 05 July 2023 • 1 min read
Lee Hawksworth, Deputy Director, Chief Digital Product Office, HMRC
Leadership

Interview: HMRC, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

"We're putting customer experience at the heart of our work to deliver great digital services that make it simpler and easier for customers to get their tax right."

Computing Staff
clock 05 July 2023 • 3 min read
Women in Technology Excellence
Leadership

Women in Technology Excellence Awards: Time to Shine

Showcase your hard work and achievements and build your personal brand

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read