From NHS doctor to top Python instructor on Udemy, meet Angela Yu

Angela Yu spent six years at medical school training to be an orthopaedic surgeon and three years working as a doctor in the NHS.

A keen coder, as a sideline she developed an app to help manage and reduce the cost of locum agency doctor shifts, which generated plenty of interest in her primary health trust and even within NHS England, but despite that, the lack of support for such individual innovations made trying to roll it out a frustrating experience. "It was really, really difficult pushing it through the system. You basically have to be a full-time campaigner," she said.

Ultimately, seeking more autonomy and more flexible hours, Yu left the NHS to set up a coding bootcamp in London with some friends. This quickly outgrew its premises, so in 2017 they moved the curriculum online onto the Udemy platform, where Wu is now one of the most popular educators, with almost 2 million students worldwide; Udemy as a whole boasts 59 million learners. We caught up with her to find out about the most popular topics, the challenges of being a female tutor to a global audience of mostly male students, and whether it is getting any easier for tech innovators within the NHS.

What is your most popular course?

It's the Python course, the 100 days of code programming bootcamp. Python is one of the most flexible languages, but also there is this emergence of data science and machine learning which relies heavily on Python libraries. That's a really big deal.

Web development comes close, but Python definitely is bigger. Python has actually become the largest category on Udemy as a whole within the last five years.

Your students hail from all over the world, is there such a thing as a typical student in terms of age or region?

Currently our largest market is India. They actually overtook the US actually only a few months ago.

In terms of ages, users have to be 13 or over to sign up, but I know just from people reaching out to me that there's a lot of parents who do courses with their kids. So parents buy the course and then they actually work through a lot of the curriculum with their kids as a sort of bonding exercise, which is fantastic. But I've seen students anywhere down to the age of eight, up to 88. It really is a big range.

I would say the majority are probably in their 20s or 30s, looking for maybe a career change or promotion, or some sort of work related reason for signing up to learn programming. But I think demographic wise, it's definitely more male.

Is it a challenge being a female instructor in a world that is still predominantly male?

When I first started I had a lot of advice from other female instructors where they said, Oh as soon as they hear your voice they're not going to take you very seriously, just be prepared, it's rough. But to date, the largest category on Udemy is Python, and the best-selling course for Python is my course, so I think it's really encouraging, and it's actually not been a hindrance at all. I think so long as the content is good people [will accept you].

Do you have any ideas about getting more women and girls into tech?

When I was growing up, a lot of my heroes were men. One of my biggest heroes was Jack Bauer from 24 because I was exposed to it so much, and you would see these people doing amazing things and you'd be like, I want to be like them! So I think in order to get more women and girls into STEM and into tech and into programming, we just need to expose them to other women who are doing great things in these fields. With my own small contribution I hope this also gives people an idea that this is an option.

How did you learn to code?

I am a self-taught developer. When I first learned to code I was 12 and my dad had this CD-ROM - back in the days where we still had the CD-ROMs. It promised to teach you C++, but it was the worst thing possibly for a 12-year-old to start on. But I really wanted to make my version of Space Invaders. I really wanted to make video games and so I slogged through this awful, awful CD-ROM. It was pretty horrific but because I had the motivation for the to build that project it carried me through.

I think this is the hardest thing. A lot of people want to learn programming to add it to their CV or as a nice-to-have you know, but unless you actually have a use for it's very hard to learn it.

Has your CD-ROM experience informed the way you teach?

In my courses, one of the things I try to do to is create this environment, to have the basis of all the lessons be a project. So you're not just learning about variables, you're learning about variables in order to build Hangman. You're learning about various bits of maths so that you can have gravity in your video game.

It's important to have context and I think that's the best thing that we as educators can do is not just give the dry CD-ROM experience that I had, where you have to have 100% motivation, but actually provide the interest and provide the context and give people a not just education but almost 'edutainment'. It should be interesting, not just a slog.

Do you think people can become almost addicted to doing more and more courses as a way of avoiding the hard part of thinking it out for yourself?

Yeah, one of my biggest pet peeves with online programming courses is where they do this thing which I call 'code along', which is where they type a line and you type a line. At the end you've achieved something, but do you actually know what if you've just been copying somebody line by line?



Continues