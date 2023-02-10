How to get more women into tech leadership

In the final part of this series, Sophie Creese of MotherBoard sets out how tech employers can encourage more women into leadership positions.
Many of the inequalities faced by women working in tech ultimately come down to the fact that there simply aren't enough of them in leadership positions. When executive decisions are taken, women i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders