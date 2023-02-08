Two rising stars celebrate National Apprenticeship week

National Apprenticeship Week runs from 6th to 12th February
This week is National Apprenticeship Week which provides opportunities for the education and skills sectors, as well as employers and young people to celebrate the achievements of apprentices aroun...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders